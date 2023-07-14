Cruise Pics

We can only connect our phones when in port or else incur extortionate maritime charges (made that mistake before!). Today we've arrived in Mallorca and it's very hot. Top left was from our first stop in La Coruna, Spain a few days ago. It's a little house on stilts built in the 1500s. I'll need to read up on that as I have no idea of its history. The bottom right two were taken today in the old part of town. The main cocktail photo also features Froggy on the pineapple. Hiding the frog is a family game we play and no one back home knew he was coming on holiday with us 😄