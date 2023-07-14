Previous
Cruise Pics by serendypyty
We can only connect our phones when in port or else incur extortionate maritime charges (made that mistake before!). Today we've arrived in Mallorca and it's very hot. Top left was from our first stop in La Coruna, Spain a few days ago. It's a little house on stilts built in the 1500s. I'll need to read up on that as I have no idea of its history. The bottom right two were taken today in the old part of town. The main cocktail photo also features Froggy on the pineapple. Hiding the frog is a family game we play and no one back home knew he was coming on holiday with us 😄
JackieR ace
Oh my, the temperature is sky high for you, hope you're keeping your cool.

Lovely collage
July 14th, 2023  
Cazzi ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond I've brought along my neck fan which you can just about see in the photo - brilliant invention 😅
July 14th, 2023  
katy ace
It looks as if you are seeing some wonderfully fascinating places. Your collage is doing a terrific job of sharing those with us. How fun to have the frog on the trip with you.
July 14th, 2023  
