Cruise Pics

Yesterday we stopped off at La Spezia, Italy and been on a trip to Pisa to see the famous leaning tower. Fabulous seeing a sight that I've never been to. The trolley car pictured was part of the fun but never again will I get in one of those, it was like being pulled along in a tin can and felt every bump in the road! No warnings for those with dodgy backs! The streets were lined with beautiful flowery trees and hibiscus. Most ports are quite industrial but look special at sunrise with the sun behind the cranes. Lastly Froggy found a shelf of friends in a little shop - the owner must have thought me quite crazy as I took the pic.