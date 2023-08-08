Previous
Perfume by serendypyty
Photo 1239

Perfume

A pretty perfume bottle top.
8th August 2023 8th Aug 23

@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
JackieR ace
Fab abstract
August 8th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a lovely bottle top.
August 8th, 2023  
Dawn ace
It is definitely lovely
August 8th, 2023  
