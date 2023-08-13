Sign up
Photo 1243
Waterfall
I snapped this whilst filling up the bird bath with the hose. Multi-tasking as usual haha!
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
1243
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
13th August 2023 12:45pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
water
,
abstractaug2023
