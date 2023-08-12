Sign up
Previous
Photo 1242
Staircase
One of the many staircases from the cruise ship.
12th August 2023
12th Aug 23
4
1
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
22nd July 2023 12:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
staircase
,
abstractaug2023
Kathy
ace
A lovely combinations of patterns , including lines and curves.
August 12th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great shapes and shadows.
August 12th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Ooh I do like a swirly staircase
August 12th, 2023
Julia
Love this shot
August 12th, 2023
