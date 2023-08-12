Previous
Staircase by serendypyty
Staircase

One of the many staircases from the cruise ship.
12th August 2023 12th Aug 23

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Kathy ace
A lovely combinations of patterns , including lines and curves.
August 12th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great shapes and shadows.
August 12th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Ooh I do like a swirly staircase
August 12th, 2023  
Julia
Love this shot
August 12th, 2023  
