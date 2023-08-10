Sign up
Photo 1241
Butterflies and Bees
There's so many butterflies and bees in the garden this year - lovely to watch them!
10th August 2023
10th Aug 23
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Tags
bee
,
garden
,
butterfly
Heather
ace
Great capture of them both! Fav
August 10th, 2023
katy
ace
Oh, Carole, what a beautiful photo and fantastic subject
August 10th, 2023
