Butterflies and Bees by serendypyty
Photo 1241

Butterflies and Bees

There's so many butterflies and bees in the garden this year - lovely to watch them!
10th August 2023 10th Aug 23

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Heather ace
Great capture of them both! Fav
August 10th, 2023  
katy ace
Oh, Carole, what a beautiful photo and fantastic subject
August 10th, 2023  
