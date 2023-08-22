Sign up
Previous
Photo 1247
Wheelbarrow
A spot of gardening today pruning and weeding.
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
4
0
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Tags
garden
,
wheelbarrow
Suzanne
ace
Good job, well done! Even the wheel barrow has had it!
August 22nd, 2023
JackieR
ace
Could you come and do mine please??
August 22nd, 2023
Dawn
ace
Well done
August 22nd, 2023
katy
ace
makes my back ache to look at this but it looks like it was decent weather for it! A great shot of all you accompolished with the weeding
August 22nd, 2023
