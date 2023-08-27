Previous
Giraffe by serendypyty
Giraffe

I love this old metal giraffe at a nearby garden centre. It's quite weathered and a bit rusty but I'd still love to have it in my garden.
Kathy ace
The rust just adds to its character. Nice POV.
August 27th, 2023  
katy ace
It looks like a fabulous piece of garden art. I don’t know who wouldn’t love having it in their yard. Did you post a picture of this sometime ago? I feel as if I remember seeing it before. It’s a spectacular perspective for the photo.
August 27th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
What a great sculpture.
August 27th, 2023  
Lesley Aldridge
Fantastic, yes I've got a place for it in my garden too.
August 27th, 2023  
Heather ace
A great pov to capture this handsome giraffe against the white clouds and the blue of the sky! Such a fabulous sculpture! Fav
August 27th, 2023  
