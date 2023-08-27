Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1250
Giraffe
I love this old metal giraffe at a nearby garden centre. It's quite weathered and a bit rusty but I'd still love to have it in my garden.
27th August 2023
27th Aug 23
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
1291
photos
76
followers
47
following
342% complete
View this month »
1243
1244
1245
1246
1247
1248
1249
1250
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Taken
27th August 2023 6:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
giraffe
Kathy
ace
The rust just adds to its character. Nice POV.
August 27th, 2023
katy
ace
It looks like a fabulous piece of garden art. I don’t know who wouldn’t love having it in their yard. Did you post a picture of this sometime ago? I feel as if I remember seeing it before. It’s a spectacular perspective for the photo.
August 27th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great sculpture.
August 27th, 2023
Lesley Aldridge
Fantastic, yes I've got a place for it in my garden too.
August 27th, 2023
Heather
ace
A great pov to capture this handsome giraffe against the white clouds and the blue of the sky! Such a fabulous sculpture! Fav
August 27th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close