Photo 1251
Gone To Seed
Had a lovely time at RHS Hyde Hall today looking round the craft fair and the beautiful gardens.
28th August 2023
28th Aug 23
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Tags
grass
katy
ace
This one looks gorgeous when viewed on black. It’s a fantastic composition, Carole.
August 28th, 2023
Heather
ace
Oh yes, Katy is right: stunning on black! Love the light and dof with this shot! Fav
August 28th, 2023
