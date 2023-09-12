Previous
Supersonic by serendypyty
Supersonic

I spotted these clouds today looking like a couple of Concorde planes flying side by side.
12th September 2023 12th Sep 23

Cazzi

ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Casablanca ace
Oh wow, Concorde shaped clouds!
September 12th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great cloud spot or two giant swans.
September 12th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Definitely concorde-shaped!
September 12th, 2023  
JackieR ace
O well spotted
September 12th, 2023  
Phil Sandford ace
They certainly look like her.
September 12th, 2023  
