Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1260
Supersonic
I spotted these clouds today looking like a couple of Concorde planes flying side by side.
12th September 2023
12th Sep 23
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Cazzi
ace
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
1301
photos
77
followers
47
following
345% complete
View this month »
1253
1254
1255
1256
1257
1258
1259
1260
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
12th September 2023 9:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
planes
,
concorde
Casablanca
ace
Oh wow, Concorde shaped clouds!
September 12th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great cloud spot or two giant swans.
September 12th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Definitely concorde-shaped!
September 12th, 2023
JackieR
ace
O well spotted
September 12th, 2023
Phil Sandford
ace
They certainly look like her.
September 12th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close