Photo 1261
Refreshing Drink
The light shining through my daughter's drink caught my eye. Coke, ice and a splash of rainbow.
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
Cazzi
@serendypyty
Hi I live in the South East of England, UK and I've been introduced to this site by my daughter who is keen on photography....
Photo Details
Views
0
365
365
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
19th September 2023 12:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
drink
,
rainbow
