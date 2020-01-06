Previous
Next
Bird Flying Over Roof of Building by sfeldphotos
Photo 1669

Bird Flying Over Roof of Building

This is some kind of bird of prey (a hawk maybe) I saw circling the sky near the building.
6th January 2020 6th Jan 20

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein and I am a senior in college. I enjoy taking and managing photos in my spare time and...
457% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise