Photo 1669
Bird Flying Over Roof of Building
This is some kind of bird of prey (a hawk maybe) I saw circling the sky near the building.
6th January 2020
6th Jan 20
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein and I am a senior in college. I enjoy taking and managing photos in my spare time and...
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
6th January 2020 10:56am
Tags
bird
