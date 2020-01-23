Previous
Next
Seeds on Tree by sfeldphotos
Photo 1686

Seeds on Tree

I'm not quite sure what these are called but I saw them hanging on some of the trees surrounding the building. If someone can tell me what these are that would be greatly appreciated.
23rd January 2020 23rd Jan 20

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein and I am a senior in college. I enjoy taking and managing photos in my spare time and...
461% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise