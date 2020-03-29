Sign up
Photo 1752
Box of Cupcakes
Some leftover cupcakes we took home from the cookout last night
29th March 2020
29th Mar 20
0
0
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
1745
1746
1747
1748
1749
1750
1751
1752
Views
2
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
29th March 2020 12:01am
Tags
cupcakes
,
food
,
dessert
