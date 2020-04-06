Sign up
Photo 1761
Maple Leaves
Some maple leaves on one of the trees in the front yard taken inside from looking out the window
6th April 2020
6th Apr 20
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
Photo Details
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
6th April 2020 6:34pm
Tags
tree
leaves
branches
maple
