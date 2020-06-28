Previous
Cloudy Sunset by sfeldphotos
Cloudy Sunset

I tried to get a picture of a sunset in my neighborhood while we have Saharan dust but this is the best view I could get and I did some editing on an online editor
28th June 2020 28th Jun 20

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
