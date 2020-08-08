Previous
Next
Leaf on Tree in Front Yard by sfeldphotos
Photo 1887

Leaf on Tree in Front Yard

A closeup of a leaf on one of the trees in our front yard. Does anyone know what kind of leaf this is?
8th August 2020 8th Aug 20

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
516% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise