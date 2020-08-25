Previous
Next
Blackgum Leaves and Berries by sfeldphotos
Photo 1904

Blackgum Leaves and Berries

Some berries starting to grow on one of the blackgum trees in the backyard
25th August 2020 25th Aug 20

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
521% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise