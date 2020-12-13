Previous
Next
Apple in Grass Closeup by sfeldphotos
Photo 2016

Apple in Grass Closeup

This is a closeup of an apple I saw someone had left in the grass while taking a family walk.
13th December 2020 13th Dec 20

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
552% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise