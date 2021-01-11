Previous
Bird on Shed by sfeldphotos
Photo 2048

Bird on Shed

Some kind of bird of prey (possibly either a hawk or an eagle) that I saw on top of the shed between our and our neighbor's yards
11th January 2021

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
561% complete

Photo Details

