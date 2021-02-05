Previous
Puddle Reflection in Street by sfeldphotos
Photo 2074

Puddle Reflection in Street

A reflection of tree branches in a rain puddle
5th February 2021 5th Feb 21

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
Photo Details

