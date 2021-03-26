Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2123
Pear Blossom Petals
Some pear blossom petals that blew off from across the street
26th March 2021
26th Mar 21
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
2123
photos
5
followers
3
following
581% complete
View this month »
2116
2117
2118
2119
2120
2121
2122
2123
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
26th March 2021 12:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blossom
,
petals
,
pear
