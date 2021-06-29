Sign up
Photo 2221
Robin in Backyard
A robin sitting in the grass
29th June 2021
29th Jun 21
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
Photo Details
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
29th June 2021 12:05am
Tags
bird
robin
