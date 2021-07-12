Previous
Crow On top of Work Building by sfeldphotos
Photo 2234

Crow On top of Work Building

A crow sitting on top of the roof of one of the nearby buildings on my first day back in the office.
12th July 2021 12th Jul 21

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
