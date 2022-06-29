Sign up
Photo 2502
Cucumbers at Work
Some cucumbers someone in our office brought that she grew in her garden
29th June 2022
29th Jun 22
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
Tags
vegetables
cucumbers
marie-elizabeth
Wow! She’s a good gardener!
June 29th, 2022
