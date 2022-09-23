Sign up
Photo 2557
Construction in Parking Lot
Some construction going on in part of the parking lot of our building
23rd September 2022
23rd Sep 22
1
0
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
Photo Details
Tags
construction
,
bulldozer
,
trench
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
My grandson Charlie would know the name of each one of those machines.
September 24th, 2022
