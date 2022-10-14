Sign up
Photo 2572
View of Skyline
A view of the skyline from the Ferris wheel at the State fair
14th October 2022
14th Oct 22
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
2572
photos
5
followers
3
following
2565
2566
2567
2568
2569
2570
2571
2572
Views
7
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
14th October 2022 12:13am
Tags
skyline
,
ferris wheel
,
state fair
