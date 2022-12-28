Sign up
Photo 2625
Polar Bear Looking at Rock
Since I learned that one of the polar bears at the NC Zoo sadly died this week I thought I'd post what I think is a picture of him in his honor that I took December 29 2022. His name was Payton.
28th December 2022
28th Dec 22
0
0
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
Views
0
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
29th December 2022 12:56am
