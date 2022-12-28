Previous
Polar Bear Looking at Rock by sfeldphotos
Polar Bear Looking at Rock

Since I learned that one of the polar bears at the NC Zoo sadly died this week I thought I'd post what I think is a picture of him in his honor that I took December 29 2022. His name was Payton.
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
