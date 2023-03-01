Previous
Next
Strawberry Donut with Sprinkles by sfeldphotos
Photo 2687

Strawberry Donut with Sprinkles

A donut leftover from a celebration for a birthday at the office yesterday
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
736% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise