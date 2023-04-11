Previous
Gerbera Daisy by sfeldphotos
Photo 2728

Gerbera Daisy

One of the gerbera daisies in the flowerbed has started to bloom
11th April 2023

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
