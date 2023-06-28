Previous
Lunch at Work by sfeldphotos
Photo 2806

Lunch at Work

This a lunch we had for two people in our office-one having a baby and the other who is leaving us soon. The meal included pheasant nuggets and meatloaf
28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
768% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise