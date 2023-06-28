Sign up
Photo 2806
Lunch at Work
This a lunch we had for two people in our office-one having a baby and the other who is leaving us soon. The meal included pheasant nuggets and meatloaf
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
0
365-Project
COOLPIX L105
28th June 2023 12:22am
fruit
,
food
,
soda
,
lunch
,
roll
,
meatloaf
,
nuggets
,
deviled egg
,
butter beans
