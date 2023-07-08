Previous
Rat Posing On Top of Igloo by sfeldphotos
Rat Posing On Top of Igloo

I like how this rat looked it was posing at a local pet store
8th July 2023

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
