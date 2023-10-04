Previous
Food Truck Tacos by sfeldphotos
Photo 2904

Food Truck Tacos

We had a food truck with tacos appropriate for what I found out to be National Taco day
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
795% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Well, if only I'd known- we could have had tacos tonight! Instead we're having pizza. Oh well! They look good.
October 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise