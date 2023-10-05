Previous
Ferris Wheel Center by sfeldphotos
Photo 2905

Ferris Wheel Center

The center of the Ferris wheel under assembly for the State Fair across the street from my workplace starting next week
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
795% complete

Photo Details

