Previous
Photo 2918
American Flag, Blimp and Crane
These were at the fair taken in my office parking lot across the street
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
0
0
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
2918
photos
5
followers
3
following
799% complete
View this month »
2911
2912
2913
2914
2915
2916
2917
2918
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
18th October 2023 12:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flag
,
fair
,
america
,
crane
,
blimp
,
american flag
,
state fair
365 Project
