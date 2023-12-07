Sign up
Previous
Photo 2969
Ice on Ground
Ice cubes dumped yesterday from the birthday celebration in our office that didn't melt overnight
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
Views
1
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
7th December 2023 12:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
cubes
,
ice cubes
