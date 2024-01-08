Previous
Footprints in Snow by sfeldphotos
Photo 3008

Footprints in Snow

This is actually a piece of paper on the ground that I think looks like snow closeup
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
824% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise