Previous
Cookie from Marsha's Goodie Bag by sfeldphotos
Photo 3007

Cookie from Marsha's Goodie Bag

A cookie from the goodie bag I brought home from my Grandma Marsha's 80th birthday party
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
823% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Clever saying! Yummy shot.
January 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise