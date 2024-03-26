Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3090
Wisteria flowers
This picture kind of looks like a painting to me. It's a tree next to my neighborhood
26th March 2024
26th Mar 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
3090
photos
6
followers
5
following
846% complete
View this month »
3083
3084
3085
3086
3087
3088
3089
3090
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
26th March 2024 12:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
flowers
,
wisteria
Corinne C
ace
I agree it reminds me a painting from the impressionism era
March 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close