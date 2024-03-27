Previous
Puddle of Pollen in Parking Lot by sfeldphotos
Photo 3091

Puddle of Pollen in Parking Lot

I thought this looks like a Vincent Van Gogh painting
27th March 2024 27th Mar 24

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
846% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Maybe a close up of part of one- very swirly like his work.
March 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise