Baby Toad on Pinecone by sfeldphotos
Baby Toad on Pinecone

A little toad (or possibly a frog) down the neighborhood trail
9th July 2024 9th Jul 24

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
L. H. ace
Soooo cute. Great capture and find!
July 9th, 2024  
