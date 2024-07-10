Previous
Brisket Melt and Fries by sfeldphotos
Photo 3197

Brisket Melt and Fries

My lunch from the food truck. It's kind of like an Arbys Beef'n'cheddar
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
875% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise