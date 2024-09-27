Sign up
Previous
Photo 3276
Ripples of Mud in Parking Lot
Flooding in the parking lot as a result of the rain from Hurricane Helene
27th September 2024
27th Sep 24
0
0
Sam A. Feldstein
@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
3276
photos
10
followers
6
following
View this month »
3269
3270
3271
3272
3273
3274
3275
3276
Views
0
Album
365-Project
Camera
COOLPIX L105
Taken
27th September 2024 12:18am
Privacy
Public
Tags
water
,
rain
,
mud
,
ripples
,
flooding
