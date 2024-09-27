Previous
Ripples of Mud in Parking Lot by sfeldphotos
Ripples of Mud in Parking Lot

Flooding in the parking lot as a result of the rain from Hurricane Helene
27th September 2024 27th Sep 24

Sam A. Feldstein

@sfeldphotos
Hi! My name is Sam Feldstein I enjoy taking photos in my spare time
