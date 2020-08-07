Previous
Dream team by shine365
8 / 365

Dream team

the dream team are back together! 😀 drinks and catch up chats on the beach as P&J emerge from quarantine. Two dinners tonight as P made curries for us 🌝🍛 but we'd already had pizza!
7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

Ruthie B

@shine365
2% complete

