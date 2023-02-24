Sign up
Photo 1508
Morning at Lake Tahoe
Tahoe is a beautiful lake in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. It is one of the deepest lakes in the world. It has many tributaries leading into it, but only one stream out. Today is my birthday, so I plan to celebrate with local friends today.
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
8
3
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1811
photos
144
followers
54
following
1501
1502
1503
1504
1505
1506
1507
1508
Tags
for2023
Casablanca
ace
Happy birthday 🥳❤️ Have a super day. What an ethereal other worldly picture, love it.
February 24th, 2023
Diana
ace
Happy Birthday Debbie, wish I could join you :-) A stunning capture and scene.
February 24th, 2023
moni kozi
ace
Many happy returns of the day!
A majestic capture
February 24th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful B&W shot. Happy Birthday, Shutterbug. Enjoy.
February 24th, 2023
Sudo
Wonderful shot..
Happy Birthday Shutterbug, have a great and wonderful year ahead!!
February 24th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Happy Birthday Debbie - enjoy your day, A lovely view!
February 24th, 2023
Kathy
ace
A placid looking view.
February 24th, 2023
Barb
ace
Happy birthday! This scene looks especially nice when viewed against black!
February 24th, 2023
