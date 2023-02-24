Previous
Morning at Lake Tahoe by shutterbug49
Photo 1508

Morning at Lake Tahoe

Tahoe is a beautiful lake in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. It is one of the deepest lakes in the world. It has many tributaries leading into it, but only one stream out. Today is my birthday, so I plan to celebrate with local friends today.
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

ace
Casablanca ace
Happy birthday 🥳❤️ Have a super day. What an ethereal other worldly picture, love it.
February 24th, 2023  
Diana ace
Happy Birthday Debbie, wish I could join you :-) A stunning capture and scene.
February 24th, 2023  
moni kozi ace
Many happy returns of the day!

A majestic capture
February 24th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful B&W shot. Happy Birthday, Shutterbug. Enjoy.
February 24th, 2023  
Sudo
Wonderful shot..
Happy Birthday Shutterbug, have a great and wonderful year ahead!!
February 24th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Happy Birthday Debbie - enjoy your day, A lovely view!
February 24th, 2023  
Kathy ace
A placid looking view.
February 24th, 2023  
Barb ace
Happy birthday! This scene looks especially nice when viewed against black!
February 24th, 2023  
