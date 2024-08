This is the 3rd of the 3 types of glass in our front door. This glass is in long thin strips that make a frame around the other glass. The texture is similar to Door Panel Glass #1, but a much tighter and smaller pattern. I always enjoy the patterns and rainbows our door makes. And the colors are constantly changing. Here is an image of the door. https://365project.org/shutterbug49/365/2024-08-04