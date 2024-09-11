Previous
Sunflower #3 by shutterbug49
Sunflower #3

This one had some backlighting. I loved the beautiful color. Been at the hospital most of the day. It took 2.5 hours to get the scar tissue out of hubby’s ureter, but they got it and he no longer needs the nephrostomy bag. We are finally home.
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

September 12th, 2024  
