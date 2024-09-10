Previous
Sunflower #2 by shutterbug49
Sunflower #2

The u-pick part of the Iris farm also has sunflowers, so I am posting images of the variety of sunflowers they had.
10th September 2024 10th Sep 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
shutterbug49
Beverley ace
Wow… fabbbbulas!
September 10th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shot.
September 10th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty ! - and the bee agrees too !! fav
September 10th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful light and focus.
September 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
