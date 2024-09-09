Previous
Sunflower #1 by shutterbug49
Sunflower #1

The same u-pick garden that had the zinnia, also had sunflowers. Just got my covid and flu shots.
9th September 2024 9th Sep 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
September 9th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh , what a beauty ! a delightful capture with the bee enjoying the pollen ! fav Well done on having your covid+flue shots early . I haven't heard that they are available here yet !!
September 9th, 2024  
