Sunflower #4 by shutterbug49
Photo 2073

Sunflower #4

I think it’s green because it is immature, but it is the only all green flower I could see. I’ll try to catch up with all of your wonderful photos this afternoon.
12th September 2024 12th Sep 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Beverley ace
How interesting to see…
September 12th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely.
September 12th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
What a fascinating colour. I never saw one with a fully green stage.
September 12th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How fantastic! love the shades of green and lime ( surely will turn yellow in time !! ) Great formation ! fav
September 12th, 2024  
