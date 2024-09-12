Sign up
Previous
Photo 2073
Sunflower #4
I think it’s green because it is immature, but it is the only all green flower I could see. I’ll try to catch up with all of your wonderful photos this afternoon.
12th September 2024
12th Sep 24
4
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2458
photos
165
followers
65
following
567% complete
2066
2067
2068
2069
2070
2071
2072
2073
Beverley
ace
How interesting to see…
September 12th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely.
September 12th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
What a fascinating colour. I never saw one with a fully green stage.
September 12th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How fantastic! love the shades of green and lime ( surely will turn yellow in time !! ) Great formation ! fav
September 12th, 2024
